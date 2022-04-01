Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

TSE:VGCX opened at 15.90 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 12.25 and a 52 week high of 22.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.99 and a 200 day moving average of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

