View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. View has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in View by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in View by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 1,429,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in View by 22.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in View by 16,724.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in View by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,309,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,932 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

