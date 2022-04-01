View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of VIEW stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. View has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.89.
About View (Get Rating)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
