Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

VFF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 3.23. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,300. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

