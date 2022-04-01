Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Position Raised by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

