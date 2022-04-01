Vimeo (VMEO) versus The Competition Financial Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vimeo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -36.64 Vimeo Competitors $7.93 billion $2.08 billion 71.90

Vimeo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1062 4367 9159 296 2.58

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 85.51%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -9.01% -16.84% -4.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vimeo competitors beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

