Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VINC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $20.53.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
