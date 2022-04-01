Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VINC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

