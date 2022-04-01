Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

VINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

