Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,408,950.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

