Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
