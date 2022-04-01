Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

