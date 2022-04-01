VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:VHC opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $116.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.70. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

