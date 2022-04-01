Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,299. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

