Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,299. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
About Virtus Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
