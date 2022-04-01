Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,725,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.