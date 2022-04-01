Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT Lowered to €65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($79.12) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTSCY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of VTSCY stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.