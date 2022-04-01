VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of VOC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

