VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of VOC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
