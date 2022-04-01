VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

