Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.10 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 465 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.40. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 387 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

