Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.05. 2,007,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after acquiring an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after buying an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.