Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Carol Denise Stott Sells 7,812 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $22,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VRM opened at $2.66 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRM. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vroom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vroom by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vroom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

