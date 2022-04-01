W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $510.55.

Shares of GWW opened at $515.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,847,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

