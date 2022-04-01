Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Acquires £3,251.77 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam purchased 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,251.77 ($4,259.59).
LON WCW opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.20 million and a PE ratio of 77.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.72.
