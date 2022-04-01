Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Acquires £3,251.77 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam purchased 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £3,251.77 ($4,259.59).

LON WCW opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.20 million and a PE ratio of 77.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.72.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service segments. The company offers portfolio model and bespoke discretionary services, and advisory services; investment management services; alternative investment solutions; and structured investments products.

