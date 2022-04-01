Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 5.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 2,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

