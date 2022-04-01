Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.20. The stock had a trading volume of 313,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,940. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.72. Watsco has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,594,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Watsco by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

