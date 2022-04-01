Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

WVE stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

