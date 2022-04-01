Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

W traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $111.11. 2,097,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,911. Wayfair has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $343.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

