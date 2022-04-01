Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 130,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.