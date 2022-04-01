Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $483,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

