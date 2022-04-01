Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MIDF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.