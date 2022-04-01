Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.53. 49,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

