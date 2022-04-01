Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,059. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.01 and a 200 day moving average of $242.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.