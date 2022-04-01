Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.66. 125,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.11 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

