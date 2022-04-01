WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

