WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,104. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

