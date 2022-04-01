WBH Advisory Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM remained flat at $$93.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,599,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

