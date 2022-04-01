WBH Advisory Inc. Has $881,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.82. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $171.56 and a 1-year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

