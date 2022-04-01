WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $573,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.35. 29,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

