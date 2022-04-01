WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 41,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,550. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

