WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.91. 49,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.