WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,104. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

