WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.42. 57,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $204.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

