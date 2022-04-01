WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 16,703,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

