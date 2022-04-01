WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 10,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

