WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,588 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,339. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.