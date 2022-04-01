WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,795,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,566,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 3,008,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

