WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 1,399,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.