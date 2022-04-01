WBI Investments Inc. Sells 54,784 Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,784 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:WBII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

