WBI Investments Inc. Takes $3.98 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,202. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

