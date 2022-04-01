WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,993,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

