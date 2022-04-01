WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

American Tower stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.95. 84,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

