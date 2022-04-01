WD Rutherford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $11.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $611.11. 1,337,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,481. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.27 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

