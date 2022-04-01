WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Stericycle by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.78. 12,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -190.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

